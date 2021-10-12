Gillespie Turf Field already a popular spot for families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new Gillespie Turf Field behind the Inn at St. Mary’s is already a popular spot for hotel guests.

But the multi-purpose space is also open to the public.

You can enjoy soccer, corn hole, and plenty of other activities.

“For years we’ve had lots of kids that have stayed here, lots of families,” said John T. Phair, chairman of Holladday Hospitality Group. “And they would seek out a grassy area just to play. And so, we thought, lets provide that and one that can be used all year around and in all kinds of weather.”

To reserve a time slot at the Gillespie Turf Field, email gillespiefield@innatsaintmarys.com, call (574) 232-4000 or CLICK HERE.

