First Alert Forecast: More Rain by the Second Half of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A few light showers possible during the first half of the day. Mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine filtering through later in the day. It remains cooler and very breezy. Highs in the lower 70s and winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds hanging around along with a light breeze out of the South for most of the evening. Starting to cool off from past evenings. Lows falling into the lower 50s. Low of 52.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and some sun shining through during the day. Clouds increasing during the afternoon as another chance for rain moves in. A few scattered showers become possible by the late evening and into the overnight hours. High of 74.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the day. Highs staying into the middle 70s under solid cloud cover for much of the day. Showers linger through the evening and overnight hours.

LONG RANGE: Friday begins with a better chance for showers and a few storms as a low rides up a front moving very close to Michiana. This could bring a few pockets of heavy rain to the area to end the week. We will have to watch the setup and the exact track of the low to determine who sees the heaviest rain. Scattered showers linger into early Saturday morning before the sunshine breaks out for the second half of the weekend. Highs will be back down into the upper 50s to lower 60s for next week. Feeling more like fall by then!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, October 11th, 2021

Monday’s High: 82

Monday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.82″

