Complimentary ND football tickets for residents receiving first COVID-19 vaccine dose

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beginning this week, anyone receiving their first dose of a COVID vaccine will get free tickets to select Fighting Irish football games while supplies last.

The University of Notre Dame and the St. Joseph County Department of Health are teaming up to make it happen.

You can get two tickets total to either the Nov. 6 game versus Navy or the Nov. 20 game versus Georgia Tech. To get the tickets, you’ll have to get your vaccine at the clinic in the main lobby of the County-City Building in downtown South Bend.

Walk-ins are welcome, and you can also schedule a time online on ourshot.in.gov.

