City of South Bend finalizes passage of $25 million budget

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic investment is being made in the city of South Bend.

Mayor James Mueller signed the city’s 2022 budget on Tuesday after its adoption by the South Bend Common Council Monday night.

The funding will be used for infrastructure, affordable housing, community resources, and public safety. But some critics that say the budget doesn’t provide enough investment for the city’s west side.

“I think the bar has been set really low and the culture in South Bend has to begin to change,” says Henry Davis Jr., 2nd District council member. “And this is not measuring up.”

After the vote, Davis said it shows him that “people of color and poor folk do not have any value in South Bend.” He says he’s ashamed of the council’s decision.

