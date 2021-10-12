Another storm system before the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE RAIN LIKELY... Another, stronger, storm system and cold front will come through on Friday, giving us another good chance for showers...and maybe a thunderstorm. Much cooler air sweeps in by Saturday, but sunshine Sunday into early next week should allow temps to rebound to nice levels for October...

Tonight: Partial clearing, then variably cloudy and a bit cooler overnight. Low: 52, Wind: SW 3-6

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sunshine...maybe a shower by evening. High: 72, Wind: S 6-12

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for a shower. Low: 65

Thursday: Cloudy with a shower possible...slight chance for a t’shower. High: 72

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.