Vehicle crashes into KFC restaurant in South Bend

Witnesses tell police a truck was moving at high speeds across parking lots in the area before...
Witnesses tell police a truck was moving at high speeds across parking lots in the area before crashing into the restaurant.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a KFC restaurant on Western Avenue in South Bend.

Witnesses tell police a truck was moving at high speeds across parking lots in the area before crashing into the restaurant.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

