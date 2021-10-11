Advertisement

Suspect arrested for making threats to Cassopolis Public Schools

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - One person has been arrested in connection with threats of violence made towards Cassopolis Public Schools.

Cassopolis Schools and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office both received tips on Sunday regarding the threats. Officials then identified the suspect and detained him for questioning on Monday morning.

Police say he is currently being detained at the Cass County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

If you have more information regarding these threats, you’re asked to call the Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.

