Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions.

According to Flightaware, the carrier has cancelled 348 flights Monday and delayed another 303 flights.

The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend “operational challenges” that saw over 1,000 cancelled flights on Sunday alone. Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report the issues on that scale.

Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. In August it announced it was trimming its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5.

Last week, Southwest became the latest airline to announce it was imposing a vaccine mandate on its staff. The Dallas-based company said its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to remain at the airline. Employees can seek approval to skip the shots due to medical or religious reasons.

SWAPA, the Southwest Airlines pilots union, said shortly afterwards that while it was not against vaccines, “This announcement and lack of detail only fuels a growing divide that continues to erode the already strained relationship between Southwest Airlines and its Pilots’ Union.”

One analyst said a possible reason for the weekend outages may be a work slowdown by pilots who oppose the mandate. The pilots union denied it was part of a job action.

In premarket trading, shares of Southwest Air slipped 2.6%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka dispatch confirmed shots rang out around 2:00 A.M. this morning around the 700 block...
Police investigating shooting near downtown Mishawaka
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday. Our First Alert team is monitoring the potential for...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Delphi Dedication Day held for teenage girls murdered
Dedication for two teenage girls murdered in Delphi
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is grabbed by Virginia Tech defensive lineman...
Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29

Latest News

Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Shatner says he'll be happy when he's in space
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Southern California beach set to reopen after oil spill
In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim