Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Bend Monday evening in the 1700-block of Fremont.

Police tell 16 News Now that a woman shot a man there in a domestic incident. The man is on his way to the hospital, while the woman is being questioned by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for the latest details, both on-air and online.

