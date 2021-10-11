Registration open for 10th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is still a few months away, but it’s already Toys for Tots season.

The 10th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament will take place November 5-7th at Byers Softball Complex in South Bend.

The tournament will feature the Armed Forces Battle for the Tots on November 5th, followed by the men’s and co-ed tournaments on November 6th & 7th.

The goal this year is to raise $23,000 for Toys for Tots.

“There’s kids that go without, and it’s not their fault,” said Mike Curry, the coordinator. “And you just hate to imagine a kid waking up Christmas morning and not having anything to open up.”

To register for the tournament, CLICK HERE and message Mike Curry for the details.

