Advertisement

Registration open for 10th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is still a few months away, but it’s already Toys for Tots season.

The 10th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament will take place November 5-7th at Byers Softball Complex in South Bend.

The tournament will feature the Armed Forces Battle for the Tots on November 5th, followed by the men’s and co-ed tournaments on November 6th & 7th.

The goal this year is to raise $23,000 for Toys for Tots.

“There’s kids that go without, and it’s not their fault,” said Mike Curry, the coordinator. “And you just hate to imagine a kid waking up Christmas morning and not having anything to open up.”

To register for the tournament, CLICK HERE and message Mike Curry for the details.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway West in...
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday. Our First Alert team is monitoring the potential for...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Delphi Dedication Day held for teenage girls murdered
Dedication for two teenage girls murdered in Delphi
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is grabbed by Virginia Tech defensive lineman...
Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29

Latest News

Alan Morgan, 28, is a person of interest in a LaPorte County death investigation.
UPDATE: Person of interest in child’s death in LaPorte County in custody
Prayer service for teen gunshot victim
Prayer service for teen gunshot victim
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together
At least one person is sent to a hospital after a vehicle crashes into a tree.
At least one person sent to hospital in single-vehicle crash