Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community came together to pray for a 15 year-old who was shot on the Northwest side of South Bend earlier this week.

Tyler Brown was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after being shot, and Sunday afternoon the community came together to pray for his recovery.

“Tyler’s in the hospital fighting for his life. So we wanted to get the kids together to help pray, so they’ll be a part of this, so that they feel like they’re a part of the community. And a seed has been planted that violence is not the answer,” said Pastor Canneth Lee, Brown’s Uncle.

The prayer service brought hundreds of people together to pray for Brown’s healing and to once again plead with the youth to put down the guns.

“This one just like opens my eyes to see like how the violence impacts our community and I just want it to get better. And I believe that’s through prayer,” Kaitlyn Nicholson, Brown’s long-time family friend said.

“At 15 years old, he does not deserve to be riding down the street and for no reason at all be shot by anyone,” said Lynn Coleman, a member of the community.

Though a suspect has not been identified, Brown’s loved ones hope that someone will come forward with information leading to the shooter.

‘Ultimately, those who were out there that know something, they’ve gotta say something. Because they will, they’re gonna live with incredible regret and heaviness and weight, knowing that they allowed this to go on ‘cause they’re now a part of the problem,” said Seth Maust, Tyler’s basketball coach.

Even though Brown is still in critical condition, his family and friends have faith that he will pull through this.

“I’m actually glad that, we’re not here because he’s gone, we’re here today praying for his healing. So, I just want our kids to know that they’re valued, and they are important, and they matter,” said Pastor Lee.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Michiana Crime Stoppers or the South Bend Police Department.

