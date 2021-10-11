Advertisement

Police seeking person of interest in child’s death in LaPorte County

Alan Morgan, 28, is a person of interest in a LaPorte County death investigation.
Alan Morgan, 28, is a person of interest in a LaPorte County death investigation.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child’s death.

Deputies found a child dead inside a home in the 3100 east block of CR 875 South in rural Union Township early Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking Alan D. Morgan, 28, as a person of interest in the investigation. They believe Morgan is driving a red 2004 Ford Freestar minivan that is missing passenger side hubcaps and was last using an expired Indiana temporary license plate.

Police say Morgan may be armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 and not to approach Morgan.

The death investigation is still active.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka dispatch confirmed shots rang out around 2:00 A.M. this morning around the 700 block...
Police investigating shooting near downtown Mishawaka
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday. Our First Alert team is monitoring the potential for...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Delphi Dedication Day held for teenage girls murdered
Dedication for two teenage girls murdered in Delphi
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is grabbed by Virginia Tech defensive lineman...
Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29

Latest News

Prayer service for teen gunshot victim
Prayer service for teen gunshot victim
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together
At least one person is sent to a hospital after a vehicle crashes into a tree.
At least one person sent to hospital in single-vehicle crash
Esports tournament in South Bend this weekend.
Day three of Midwest International Regional Competition at Bendix Theatre