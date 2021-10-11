Advertisement

Police identify driver killed in Niles Township crash

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police have identified the woman who died in a single-car crash last week in Niles Township.

First responders were dispatched to the crash just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, in the 2600 block of Old U.S. 31. There, they found the car pinned against a tree.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Chastity Stanfill of Niles, was trapped in the vehicle and later died from her injuries.

A passenger, identified as 18-year-old Daniel Deltoro of Berrien Springs, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the car attempted to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder of the road and lost control, before overturning and ultimately hitting the tree.

Right now, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway West in...
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Alan Morgan, 28, is a person of interest in a LaPorte County death investigation.
UPDATE: Person of interest in child’s death in LaPorte County in custody
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday. Our First Alert team is monitoring the potential for...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
At least one person is sent to a hospital after a vehicle crashes into a tree.
At least one person sent to hospital in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Evening Storms...Cooler Weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Bottled water and items are already being dropped off.
Michigan Dept. of Health issuing more bottled water this week to Benton Harbor residents
The state is giving away free water as part of an effort to address lead levels.
Michigan DOH issuing more bottled water this week to Benton Harbor residents