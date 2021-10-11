Police identify driver killed in Niles Township crash

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police have identified the woman who died in a single-car crash last week in Niles Township.

First responders were dispatched to the crash just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, in the 2600 block of Old U.S. 31. There, they found the car pinned against a tree.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Chastity Stanfill of Niles, was trapped in the vehicle and later died from her injuries.

A passenger, identified as 18-year-old Daniel Deltoro of Berrien Springs, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the car attempted to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder of the road and lost control, before overturning and ultimately hitting the tree.

Right now, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash, which remains under investigation.

