Michigan Dept. of Health issuing more bottled water this week to Benton Harbor residents

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing more bottled water to Benton Harbor residents.

The state is giving away free water as part of an effort to address lead levels. The health department encourages residents to use bottled water for not just drinking, but also for brushing teeth, rinsing food, and for mixing powdered infant formula.

If you were unable to pick up any bottled water Monday at the Health and Human Services Office in Berrien County, the next distribution day is Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Abundant Life Church of God from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also pick up bottled water on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The water is free. For more information on water delivery, call 211.

