Logansport dam removal moves forward

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to remove two historic dams on the Eel River in Logansport are moving forward, as the utility company has now selected Deichman Excavating’s bid to complete the work.

The project will remove the larger dam located at 10th Street and the 3-foot dam downstream.

The first dam was built in 1854, and the second in 1835. Neither dam is in use. Environmental officials are working with Logansport Municipal Utilities for conservation efforts of wildlife and the land.

The removal is expected to begin on October 17 of this year, and be completed by the end of November. The project is estimated to cost $300,000.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.