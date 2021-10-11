Advertisement

At least one person sent to hospital in single-vehicle crash

At least one person is sent to a hospital after a vehicle crashes into a tree.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At least one person is sent to a hospital after a car crashes into a tree.

It happened near 3127 McKinley Ave.

St. Joseph County Dispatch tells 16 News Now police responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash just after 9 p.m Sunday evening.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle pinned against a tree.

Dispatch tells us one person was transported to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Stay with 16 News Now as we’ll continue to track this developing story.

We’ll provide updates if we learn more from this incident.

