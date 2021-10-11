Advertisement

Late crash in Cass County sends 1 to the hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-car crash in Cass County Sunday evening.

Just before 7:30 PM, police were called to investigate a crash on Dailey Road south of Beeson Street in La Grange Township.

According to the county sheriff’s office, 52-year-old John Freshour of Nappanee was traveling south on Dailey when his vehicle lost control, left the road, and overturned multiple times hitting a pole and a tree. Freshour was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries; right now there’s no update on his condition.

The sheriff’s office tells us Freshour was not wearing his seatbelt, and speed was a factor in the accident. Right now it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were also factors. This case remains under investigation.

