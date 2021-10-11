Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few Strong Storms Possible Monday Afternoon/Evening

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! We want you to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. Check in with your First Alert Weather Team all throughout Monday for the latest updates on the potential for strong storms later in the day!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 5:15AM: MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Most of the day remains dry and warm. Periods of clouds during the day are likely. Highs will approach the lower 80s. The severe weather threat will be from about 4pm through 10 pm. A line of strong to severe storms is possible. This will not be a widespread severe event. Scattered storms are more likely. The main threat is for strong gusty winds up to 65 miles per hour. A low threat does exist for small hail and a brief tornado. High of 82.

MONDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms moving through will weaken as we lose the daytime heating. 10 pm looks to be the time when all will be below severe limits. Some lingering showers are likely through the early hours of Tuesday. Lows get a bit cooler than the past few days. Low of 60.

TUESDAY: Some lingering morning showers will give way to some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler behind the cold front along with lower humidity. High of 70.

WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine will be mixed with clouds for much of the day before the cloud cover increases ahead of another chance for some scattered showers. A few of those showers come in during the afternoon and evening. Highs back in the middle 70s. High of 76.

LONG RANGE: Scattered showers continue through Thursday and Friday as another system moves through the Great Lakes region. Showers could continue into Saturday morning before we begin to see some more sunshine and dry conditions through next weekend and into the following week. Highs look to rebound to near average for this time of year by the weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, October 10th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 83

Sunday’s Low: 70

Precipitation: 0.00″

