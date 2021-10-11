Advertisement

Evening Storms...Cooler Weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF FALL COMING... But just a touch, and it is October, so it’s time to get some fall-like weather. A cold front comes through tonight, so a shower or thunderstorm is likely this evening. Another storm system comes barreling across the country the middle of the week, and that will bring us chances for showers and storms from late Wednesday through Friday. That will be followed by chillier weather Friday night and Saturday. Dry weather should dominate next weekend and much of next week...

Tonight: Early evening rain and storms...potentially heavy with a slight chance of severe weather. Mostly cloudy later. Low: 60, Wind: S 15-25

Tuesday: Maybe a morning shower in spots, then clouds giving way to more sunshine. High: 70, Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild...chance for a t’shower late. High: 74

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway West in...
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Alan Morgan, 28, is a person of interest in a LaPorte County death investigation.
UPDATE: Person of interest in child’s death in LaPorte County in custody
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday. Our First Alert team is monitoring the potential for...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
At least one person is sent to a hospital after a vehicle crashes into a tree.
At least one person sent to hospital in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few Strong Storms Possible Monday Evening
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! We want you to stay weather aware from 4 PM to 10 PM....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few Strong Storms Possible Monday Evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few Strong Storms Possible Monday Afternoon/Evening