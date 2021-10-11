Evening Storms...Cooler Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF FALL COMING... But just a touch, and it is October, so it’s time to get some fall-like weather. A cold front comes through tonight, so a shower or thunderstorm is likely this evening. Another storm system comes barreling across the country the middle of the week, and that will bring us chances for showers and storms from late Wednesday through Friday. That will be followed by chillier weather Friday night and Saturday. Dry weather should dominate next weekend and much of next week...

Tonight: Early evening rain and storms...potentially heavy with a slight chance of severe weather. Mostly cloudy later. Low: 60, Wind: S 15-25

Tuesday: Maybe a morning shower in spots, then clouds giving way to more sunshine. High: 70, Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild...chance for a t’shower late. High: 74

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.