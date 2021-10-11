Advertisement

Closure on Colfax Avenue in South Bend this week

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a traffic alert in effect this week in South Bend -- on Tuesday, the section of Colfax Avenue from Michigan Street to Main Street will be closed for work on a water main.

The detour will take drivers on Washington Street via Main and Michigan Streets. The street is expected to reopen on Thursday, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway West in...
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Alan Morgan, 28, is a person of interest in a LaPorte County death investigation.
UPDATE: Person of interest in child’s death in LaPorte County in custody
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday. Our First Alert team is monitoring the potential for...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
At least one person is sent to a hospital after a vehicle crashes into a tree.
At least one person sent to hospital in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

There’s a traffic alert in effect this week in South Bend.
Traffic Alert on Colfax this week in South Bend
A 28-year-old man is in custody after police found a young child dead inside a Union Township...
Child death investigation underway in Union Township
Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident in South Bend Monday...
Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday
Police investigate a shooting on Fremont in South Bend Monday evening.
Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday