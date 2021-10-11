Closure on Colfax Avenue in South Bend this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a traffic alert in effect this week in South Bend -- on Tuesday, the section of Colfax Avenue from Michigan Street to Main Street will be closed for work on a water main.

The detour will take drivers on Washington Street via Main and Michigan Streets. The street is expected to reopen on Thursday, weather permitting.

