Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing boy from Idaho

An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.
An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis from Idaho who is believed to be in danger.

Kingston has black hair and is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Authorities believe the child is with Lucy Elena Mendoza and may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho plate ROXIEE.

The vehicle may be near places with free wifi because the suspect has no current address. Mendoza is living from her car and using applications on her phone to make calls.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway West in...
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Alan Morgan, 28, is a person of interest in a LaPorte County death investigation.
UPDATE: Person of interest in child’s death in LaPorte County in custody
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday. Our First Alert team is monitoring the potential for...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
At least one person is sent to a hospital after a vehicle crashes into a tree.
At least one person sent to hospital in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane...
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
Police investigate a shooting on Fremont in South Bend Monday evening.
Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday
Police investigate a shooting on Fremont in South Bend Monday evening.
Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday
A zoning change, needed to build a $120-million solar farm in Elkhart County, was unanimously...
Elkhart County solar farm zoning change denied