Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old out of Merrillville.

Xeniyah Sanders was last seen Monday morning around 5:35 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger. Police say Sanders is two feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She last seen wearing white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words “Grandpa is one in a melon”, a diaper, and no shoes.

The suspect, 35-year-old Leandre Nutull, is 5′9″, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. Nutull was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans, and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

If you have any information, please call the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.

