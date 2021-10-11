SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Diocese of Fort Wayne - South Bend held the 30th annual all-schools mass for Catholic schools in the South Bend Area on Monday.

Around 1,300 Catholic schools students and educators gathered for the service at 10:30 AM.

The mass was held at Purcell Pavilion on Notre Dame’s campus. A similar mass is planned in Fort Wayne for Catholic schools on November 1st.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.