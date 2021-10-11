30th annual All-Schools Mass
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Diocese of Fort Wayne - South Bend held the 30th annual all-schools mass for Catholic schools in the South Bend Area on Monday.
Around 1,300 Catholic schools students and educators gathered for the service at 10:30 AM.
The mass was held at Purcell Pavilion on Notre Dame’s campus. A similar mass is planned in Fort Wayne for Catholic schools on November 1st.
