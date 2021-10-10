Advertisement

Vikes survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and safety Will Harris (25) react at the end of...
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and safety Will Harris (25) react at the end of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-17. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions.

New Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left.

Joseph made four field goals as the Vikings casually played the field position game until the extra-safe strategy nearly cost them.

The Vikings are 2-3. The Lions are 0-5.

Alexander Mattison fumbled on a third-and-7 run from the Minnesota 21 right after the 2-minute warning with Detroit out of timeouts.

The Lions took the lead on a TD and Campbell’s gamble.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/10/2021 4:39:03 PM (GMT -4:00).

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a single-car crash in Niles Township.
One dead, another injured in one-car crash in Niles Township
SBPD and Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video of Downtown South Bend shooting
UPDATE: Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video from violence over weekend
Metro Homicide investigation at Elwood Ave & N Johnson St
Metro Homicide investigating South Bend shooting, 15-year-old victim identified
South Bend siblings in band, "Girl Named Tom" competing on NBC's The Voice
South Bend siblings return on NBC’s The Voice

Latest News

Michigan's Hassan Haskins, left, runs in for a touchdown against Nebraska linebacker Nick...
Moody’s late FG lifts No. 9 Michigan past Nebraska 32-29
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is grabbed by Virginia Tech defensive lineman...
Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes against Rutgers during the second half of...
Nailor catches 3 TDs, No. 11 Michigan State tops Rutgers
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate as they score on teammate Yuli...
Correa, Alvarez help Astros take 2-0 lead over Sox in ALDS