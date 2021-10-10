Police investigating shooting near downtown Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -An update on a shooting that happened early this morning.

Mishawaka dispatch confirmed shots rang out around 2:15 A.M. this morning around the 700 block of Lincolnway West.

This is near Lincoln Park, just west of downtown Mishawaka.

A male gunshot victim checked themselves into the hospital a little later, who dispatch says could be a victim from the gun violence.

We’re still waiting to hear the extent of his injuries.

Investigators are looking deeper into the shooting. We’ll continue to bring you updates on this developing story.

