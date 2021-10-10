Advertisement

Police investigating shooting near downtown Mishawaka

Mishawaka dispatch confirmed shots rang out around 2:00 A.M. this morning around the 700 block...
Mishawaka dispatch confirmed shots rang out around 2:00 A.M. this morning around the 700 block of Lincolnway West.(Alex Almanza)
By Jack Springgate and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -An update on a shooting that happened early this morning.

Mishawaka dispatch confirmed shots rang out around 2:15 A.M. this morning around the 700 block of Lincolnway West.

This is near Lincoln Park, just west of downtown Mishawaka.

A male gunshot victim checked themselves into the hospital a little later, who dispatch says could be a victim from the gun violence.

We’re still waiting to hear the extent of his injuries.

Investigators are looking deeper into the shooting. We’ll continue to bring you updates on this developing story.

