Moody’s late FG lifts No. 9 Michigan past Nebraska 32-29

Michigan's Hassan Haskins, left, runs in for a touchdown against Nebraska linebacker Nick...
Michigan's Hassan Haskins, left, runs in for a touchdown against Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich (42) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Jake Moody hit a 39-yard field goal with 1;24 remaining to lift No. 9 Michigan over upset-minded Nebraska 32-29. Moody’s fourth field goal came after Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins forced Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez to fumble, returning it 19 yards to the Nebraska 18 to set up the game-winner.

Michigan has won its first six games for the first time since starting 9-0 in 2016.

Nebraska has lost three games in four weeks to ranked teams - No. 6 Oklahoma on Sept. 18, No. 11 Michigan State two weeks ago and Michigan - by a total of 13 points.

The Huskers have now lost 14 straight games against ranked opponents, nine of them under coach Scott Frost.

10/10/2021 12:13:40 AM (GMT -4:00)

