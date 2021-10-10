Memorial Menkes March for Nolan Zent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community members in South Bend are remembering Nolan Zent, who passed away from Menkes Disease in February 2020— just before turning two years old.

Nolan’s family members and other supporters held a walk in his memory Saturday morning at Four Winds Field.

Zent battled the rare genetic condition from the day he was born.

Unfortunately, Menkes Disease has no cure, so Nolan’s supporters are using the walk to raise funds for a Rosie Place for Children.

“It means so much to see the love and support from family, friends, and community. So many people here we’ve never met before, and this means a lot to know that there are people out there that have your back and give money to such a wonderful cause as well,” Dr. Stephen Zent, Nolan’s father, said.

A Rosie Place for Children is the only hospital in the Hoosier state designed to care for medically-fragile children— and it’s right here in South Bend.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.