Advertisement

Jack Coan comes up clutch in fourth quarter against Virginia Tech

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a two-point conversion pass during the second half...
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a two-point conversion pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)(Matt Gentry | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - All week long the Irish kept their quarterbacks under wraps and hoped to stick with one offensive scheme. Well that didn’t go according to plan.

Jack Coan started Saturday night and struggled out of the gate.

He was pulled at the end of the first quarter after only going 2-3 for 15 yards and took two sacks.

But after Tyler Buchner was injured, Coan had his number called again and he delivered with back-to-back scoring drives going 7-9 with 93 yards.

“He sees the game a little differently,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He settles down a little bit. You still have to make those throws. You still have to be decisive. You watched what I watched. He was decisive. The ball came out of his hands and the reads were correct. It looked like it was shooting fish in the barrel with the timeliness of the ball coming out of his hands compared to where it was earlier.”

Coan was the definition of clutch.

“Jack is a stone cold killer,” linebacker Drew White said. “He’s got that look in his eyes. lot of confidence in him. Says a lot about when he goes in at the end of the game there. He’s got that look to him. There’s some guys that just don’t have it. He’s got the ability to be clutch and to lead game winning drives. So super proud of him.”

On the decision to go to Coan, Kelly said they had to go to their bullpen, “Enter Mariano Rivera. Enter Sandman.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a single-car crash in Niles Township.
One dead, another injured in one-car crash in Niles Township
SBPD and Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video of Downtown South Bend shooting
UPDATE: Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video from violence over weekend
Metro Homicide investigation at Elwood Ave & N Johnson St
Metro Homicide investigating South Bend shooting, 15-year-old victim identified
South Bend siblings in band, "Girl Named Tom" competing on NBC's The Voice
South Bend siblings return on NBC’s The Voice

Latest News

Michigan's Hassan Haskins, left, runs in for a touchdown against Nebraska linebacker Nick...
Moody’s late FG lifts No. 9 Michigan past Nebraska 32-29
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is grabbed by Virginia Tech defensive lineman...
Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes against Rutgers during the second half of...
Nailor catches 3 TDs, No. 11 Michigan State tops Rutgers
Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame Football looks to get JD Bertrand and Kyle Hamilton some breaks