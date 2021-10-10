Jack Coan comes up clutch in fourth quarter against Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - All week long the Irish kept their quarterbacks under wraps and hoped to stick with one offensive scheme. Well that didn’t go according to plan.

Jack Coan started Saturday night and struggled out of the gate.

He was pulled at the end of the first quarter after only going 2-3 for 15 yards and took two sacks.

But after Tyler Buchner was injured, Coan had his number called again and he delivered with back-to-back scoring drives going 7-9 with 93 yards.

“He sees the game a little differently,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He settles down a little bit. You still have to make those throws. You still have to be decisive. You watched what I watched. He was decisive. The ball came out of his hands and the reads were correct. It looked like it was shooting fish in the barrel with the timeliness of the ball coming out of his hands compared to where it was earlier.”

Coan was the definition of clutch.

“Jack is a stone cold killer,” linebacker Drew White said. “He’s got that look in his eyes. lot of confidence in him. Says a lot about when he goes in at the end of the game there. He’s got that look to him. There’s some guys that just don’t have it. He’s got the ability to be clutch and to lead game winning drives. So super proud of him.”

On the decision to go to Coan, Kelly said they had to go to their bullpen, “Enter Mariano Rivera. Enter Sandman.”

