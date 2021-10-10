IHSAA announces sectional football matchups
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the matchups for the sectional round of the state football playoffs Sunday.
These are the first round sectional matchups featuring teams from the 16 News Now viewing area:
Class 6A, Sectional 2 (Oct. 29):
Portage at Chesterton
Penn at Elkhart
Class 6A, Sectional 3 (Oct. 29):
Homestead at Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Warsaw at winner of Homestead/Carroll FW (Nov. 5)
Class 5A, Sectional 9 (Oct. 29):
Munster at Hammond Central
Hammond Morton at Valparaiso
Class 5A, Sectional 10:
South Bend Adams at Goshen
LaPorte at Concord
Michigan City at winner of South Bend Adams/Goshen (Oct. 29)
Mishawaka at winner of LaPorte/Concord (Oct. 29)
Class 4A, Sectional 18:
South Bend Riley at Kankakee Valley
South Bend St. Joseph at Logansport
Plymouth at New Prairie
Culver Academies at South Bend Clay
Class 4A, Sectional 19:
DeKalb ay Wawasee
Leo at West Noble
Northridge at Northwood
Angola at Columbia City
Class 3A, Sectional 25:
Twin Lakes at Hanover Central
Calumet at Knox
Benton Central at winner of Twin Lakes/Hanover Central (Oct. 29)
River Forest at winner of Calumet/Knox (Oct. 29)
Class 3A, Sectional 26:
Lakeland at John Glenn
West Noble at Jimtown
Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Washington
Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett
Class 2A, Sectional 34:
Lewis Cass at Delphi
Wabash at Pioneer
Bremen at Manchester
LaVille at Rochester
Class 2A, Sectional 35
Bluffton at Eastside
Whitko at Central Noble
Fairfield at FW Bishop Luers
Prairie Heights at Woodlan
Class 1A, Sectional 41:
Caston at South Central Union Mills
South Newton at Culver Community
Winamac at West Central
Lake Station Edison at North Judson-San Pierre
Class 1A, Sectional 44:
Northfield at Fremont
North Miami at Southwood
Adams Central at Churubusco
Triton at winner of Northfield/ Fremont (Oct. 29)
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.