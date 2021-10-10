IHSAA announces sectional football matchups

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the matchups for the sectional round of the state football playoffs Sunday.

These are the first round sectional matchups featuring teams from the 16 News Now viewing area:

Class 6A, Sectional 2 (Oct. 29):

Portage at Chesterton

Penn at Elkhart

Class 6A, Sectional 3 (Oct. 29):

Homestead at Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Warsaw at winner of Homestead/Carroll FW (Nov. 5)

Class 5A, Sectional 9 (Oct. 29):

Munster at Hammond Central

Hammond Morton at Valparaiso

Class 5A, Sectional 10:

South Bend Adams at Goshen

LaPorte at Concord

Michigan City at winner of South Bend Adams/Goshen (Oct. 29)

Mishawaka at winner of LaPorte/Concord (Oct. 29)

Class 4A, Sectional 18:

South Bend Riley at Kankakee Valley

South Bend St. Joseph at Logansport

Plymouth at New Prairie

Culver Academies at South Bend Clay

Class 4A, Sectional 19:

DeKalb ay Wawasee

Leo at West Noble

Northridge at Northwood

Angola at Columbia City

Class 3A, Sectional 25:

Twin Lakes at Hanover Central

Calumet at Knox

Benton Central at winner of Twin Lakes/Hanover Central (Oct. 29)

River Forest at winner of Calumet/Knox (Oct. 29)

Class 3A, Sectional 26:

Lakeland at John Glenn

West Noble at Jimtown

Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Washington

Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

Class 2A, Sectional 34:

Lewis Cass at Delphi

Wabash at Pioneer

Bremen at Manchester

LaVille at Rochester

Class 2A, Sectional 35

Bluffton at Eastside

Whitko at Central Noble

Fairfield at FW Bishop Luers

Prairie Heights at Woodlan

Class 1A, Sectional 41:

Caston at South Central Union Mills

South Newton at Culver Community

Winamac at West Central

Lake Station Edison at North Judson-San Pierre

Class 1A, Sectional 44:

Northfield at Fremont

North Miami at Southwood

Adams Central at Churubusco

Triton at winner of Northfield/ Fremont (Oct. 29)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.