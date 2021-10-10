Advertisement

Fields throws 1st TD pass, Chicago’s defense dominates Vegas

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs off the field after the Chicago Bears defeated...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs off the field after the Chicago Bears defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears’ defense largely shut down the Las Vegas Raiders’ high-powered offense in a 20-9 victory.

Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears.

Derek Carr passed for 206 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for a late touchdown in the second straight loss for the Raiders.

The Bears’ 32nd-ranked offense managed just 252 yards, but Chicago’s defense allowed just three points in the first 50 minutes and held Vegas to 259 yards.

Derek Carr passed for 206 yards for the Raiders.

10/10/2021 7:26:52 PM (GMT -4:00)

