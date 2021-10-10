Advertisement

Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is grabbed by Virginia Tech defensive lineman...
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is grabbed by Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Jonathan Doerer kicked a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining, capping a dramatic rally to give No. 14 Notre Dame a 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish tied the game at 29 on Jack Coan’s 4-yard pass to Avery Davis and a two-point conversion completion to Kevin Austin with 2:26 left.

After forcing the Hokies to punt, Coan drove them 45 yards in seven plays and Doerer split the uprights, sparing the Fighting Irish a second straight loss. Virginia Tech had gone ahead 29-21 with 3:55 to play.

10/9/2021 11:32:35 PM (GMT -4:00)

