Dedication for two teenage girls murdered in Delphi

Delphi, Ind. (WNDU) - Over four years after the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, the Abby and Libby Memorial Park is hosting a dedication day.

With over 30 vendors, musical performances, free food, softball games, and a dedication ride, the day marked many ways to pay tribute to the girls.

“We’ve chosen to take you know, the girl’s memory, and take those energies and put ‘em to something positive that uh will provide a lasting legacy for generations to come,” Eric Erskin, Abby’s grandfather, said.

“So every time we have something out here, you know, whether it’s just a softball game, or a concert or anything going on out here people’s reminded you know it’s the Abby and Libby Memorial Park,” Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather, said.

Both of the girl’s families came together to help make this park as associated with the girl’s memory as possible.

The softball fields were put in as Abby and Libby both had aspirations to play soft ball when they got to high school.

And the community’s support, whether through volunteer work, donations, or just reaching out has been so encouraging— Erskin says it’s mindblowing.

“You live in a community, and then when a tragic event happens, and then how the different parts of the community come together,” Erskin said.

The support doesn’t bring the girl’s back, but it helps the families to remain hopeful. Both grandfathers are positive that this case will be solved.

“That person needs to be brought to justice. Justice for the families, justice for our community, and more importantly justice for the girls. I mean, they paid the ultimate price. They lost their lives, they were 13, 14 years old,” Patty said.

“And we have full confidence that, that, you know, that it will come to a closure,” Erskin said.

Abby and Libby’s murders remain unsolved.

If you have any information on the case, please contact the investigation tip line here.

