Day three of Midwest International Regional Competition at Bendix Theatre

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s day three of the Midwest International Regional Competition, as the finest collegiate e-sports teams battle it out for a chance at a national title.

It’s all happening at Bendix Theatre in South Bend.

72 total players are involved in the competition this weekend— some of them coming from schools in Kentucky, Michigan, and right here in Indiana.

“We have been working the last 5-6 months to get this event here and it’s nice to know it’s happening. We can hear in the background, there’s action going on and for event people, it’s always great to see something come and actually be executed and happening,” Neil Malvone, CSMG E-Sports Officer, said.

For more information about future events held at Bendix Theatre, visit BendixArena.com.

