Sorella Boutique shows support for breast cancer awareness

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - You may have seen a pink fire truck parked at Heritage Square.

Sorella Boutique is showing its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They raised money for breast health programs at United Health Services.

The funds will help with mammograms, groceries and gas.

Shoppers who donated $30 also received 30 percent off at the boutique.

Some breast cancer survivors attended the event and shared their stories.

“I remember walking in the chemo room and I remember being the youngest one there. And I remember thinking when, not if I survive this, I am going to help other women get through this. With COVID going on, there has been little support...Things that we would normally do in October and throughout the year we are not doing,” said Breast Cancer Survivor Kim Zobrosky.

If you missed the event, but want to donate, click here.

