Pet Vet: National Veterinary Technician Week

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Veterinarians are important to the health of our pets, but not as many know about “Veterinary Technicians” and the important role that they perform. October 11-17 is National Veterinary Technician Week – a week set aside by the veterinary profession to recognize and celebrate these important team members.

After speaking with our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, it’s easy to see why they deserve the recognition.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email, at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

