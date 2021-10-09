One dead, another injured in one-car crash in Niles Township

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a single-car crash in Niles Township.

First responders were dispatched to the crash just after 3:30 PM Friday in the 2600-block of Old US-31. There, they found the car pinned against a tree.

The driver, a 20-year-old Niles woman, was trapped in the vehicle and later died from her injuries.

The passenger, an 18-year-old Berrien Springs man, was ejected from the vehicle. He’s been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the car attempted to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder of the road and lost control, before overturning and ultimately hitting the tree.

Right now, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash, which remains under investigation.

