Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts dunk tank fundraiser

Notre Dame, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good Michiana?

The Notre Dame Women’s soccer program is making an impact for the Beacon Children’s Hospital by hosting a dunk tank fundraiser.

The fundraiser lasted from 2 to 4 p.m. this afternoon at Alumni Stadium, home of the Notre Dame Men’s and Women’s soccer programs.

The money raised goes towards a new food pantry for the pediatric hematology/oncology unit at Beacon’s Children’s Hospital in South Bend.

“Notre Dame student athletes, when you get here you earn a platform and have the opportunity to make a difference. And our student athletes are really taking advantage of that, making a difference in our community, impacting our students lives who we’ve adopted into our family,” Collin Stoecker, program coordinator for Gold Center & Athletics, said. “So it’s really special what they’re doing and I’m proud of everything they’ve done to put into this and what they’re doing now.”

If you would like to donate towards this cause, you can click on the Just Giving page for Notre Dame Women’s soccer here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.