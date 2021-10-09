Advertisement

Notre Dame Football looks to get JD Bertrand and Kyle Hamilton some breaks

By Megan Smedley
Oct. 9, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish are in Blacksburg tonight as they gear up to take on Virginia Tech.

Two of the Notre Dame’s biggest defensive stars, JD Bertrand and Kyle Hamilton, have been non stop for the Irish this season.

Bertrand has been the breakout star for the Irish with 48 tackles so far.

Hamilton is second on the team but a full 20 tackles behind Bertrand.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says he needs to find a way to give these two a break.

“I think it’s crucial,” Kelly said. “I think it’s absolutely crucial that we get JD some strategic time off the field. We want to pick our spots. It’s the same thing with Kyle Hamilton. We’ve got to be really cognizant of the amount of plays. Time and place is important too. I don’t want to be without these guys on key third down situations, where we are on the field, red zone, things of that nature. But we got to take some of the reps off of them. This is an issue that needs to continue to be worked at and we’re at it. We realize it and we’re trying to come up with better solutions.”

Notre Dame and Virginia Tech kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

