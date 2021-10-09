Advertisement

Nailor catches 3 TDs, No. 11 Michigan State tops Rutgers

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes against Rutgers during the second half of...
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won 31-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - No. 11 Michigan State won its sixth straight game, beating Rutgers 31-13.

Jalen Nailor caught touchdown passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards from Payton Thorne as the Spartans used their big-play offense to remain unbeaten.

Kenneth Walker, who came into the game leading all Football Bowl Subdivision players in rushing, ran for 233 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown.

That was the longest offensive play in Michigan State history.

The Spartans are off to their best start since 2015, when they reached the College Football Playoff.

