Lakeville celebrates fifth annual fall festival

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - People in Michiana are celebrating the fall season, even though we are still waiting for the temperatures to get the memo.

Lakeville celebrated by hosting its fifth annual fall festival.

It happened at the Wetland Barn Community Center starting at nine this morning.

Besides embracing the fall season, the event included games and crafts for kids, antiques from the adults, and a beer garden.

“Well, you know, we love to see the community come together and last year was such a difficult year to make things like that happen...We knew it was important to have it and continue it,” said Redevelopment Commission President, Carol McDougal.

The city recently renovated the Wetland Barn that sat vacant for quite some time and is ready to be rented out for any community event.

