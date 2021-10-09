Homespun Fall Artisan Market showing off local talent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Happening today at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, people are getting ready for the changing seasons.

More than 100 booths selling handmade, vintage, and boutique items lined the walls at the 4H fairgrounds, ready to show off their products to customers.

The fairgrounds has a history of hosting this event.

The woman who started it all says she wanted to create a space to celebrate and display the talented entrepreneurs that live right here in Michiana.

“I think one of the things we really want to stress with this type of even was how much talent is in our community. I think that’s one of the things we hear a lot about. When people come out they have no idea. There were artists doing these kinds of things, and there was this much talent right here. It’s nice to know you have the opportunity to buy locally and support locally,” Homespun Market Show Promoter Katie Fema.

They host two of these events every year, with one happening now, and the other in the spring.

