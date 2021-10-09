Advertisement

Homespun Fall Artisan Market showing off local talent

More than 100 booths selling handmade, vintage, and boutique items lined the walls at the 4H...
More than 100 booths selling handmade, vintage, and boutique items lined the walls at the 4H fairgrounds, ready to show off their products to customers.(Monica Murphy)
By Jack Springgate
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Happening today at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, people are getting ready for the changing seasons.

More than 100 booths selling handmade, vintage, and boutique items lined the walls at the 4H fairgrounds, ready to show off their products to customers.

The fairgrounds has a history of hosting this event.

The woman who started it all says she wanted to create a space to celebrate and display the talented entrepreneurs that live right here in Michiana.

“I think one of the things we really want to stress with this type of even was how much talent is in our community. I think that’s one of the things we hear a lot about. When people come out they have no idea. There were artists doing these kinds of things, and there was this much talent right here. It’s nice to know you have the opportunity to buy locally and support locally,” Homespun Market Show Promoter Katie Fema.

They host two of these events every year, with one happening now, and the other in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday the president of Barletta wanted to show his employees his appreciation in a big way.
Barletta Boat Company gives all employees checks, worth thousands
Metro Homicide investigation at Elwood Ave & N Johnson St
Metro Homicide investigating South Bend shooting, 15-year-old victim identified
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a single-car crash in Niles Township.
One dead, another injured in one-car crash in Niles Township
Two missing Mishawaka girls have now been found according to police.
UPDATE: Mishawaka Police say two missing teenagers have now been located

Latest News

Members of his family and those who supported him held a walk in his memory at Four Winds Field...
3rd Annual Menkes March remembers South Bend’s Nolan Zent
Some of the top collegiate esport teams in the Midwest are in South Bend for the first regional...
Road to the Collegiate Esport National Championship kicks off at Bendix Arena
The facility operated at a loss nearly every year for the past decade, with a deficit...
Portage Manor services considering leaving their home of more than a century amid financial woes
This week's Wednesday's Child is Lucas -- a great kid who is also very kind.
Wednesday’s Child: Lunch plans for Lucas