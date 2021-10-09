Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Oct. 8
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana for Oct. 8.
Indiana scores
NorthWood at Warsaw
Bowman Academy at South Bend Washington
Bremen at South Bend Riley
Caston at Winamac
Mishawaka Marian 24, Elkhart 19
Fairfield at Lakeland
Goshen at Plymouth
LaVille at North Judson
Michigan City at LaPorte
Mishawaka at Wawasee
Concord 40, Northridge 7
Penn at New Prairie
Pioneer at Culver
Rochester 56, North Miami 0
South Bend Adams at Jimtown
South Bend St. Joseph at Culver Academy
Tippecanoe Valley at Wabash
Triton at Knox
Valparaiso at Portage
West Central at Frontier
West Noble at Churubusco
Michigan Scores
Parchment at Coloma
Brandywine 12, Buchanan 6 (OT)
Edwardsburg 64, Otsego 8
Niles at Paw Paw
Cassopolis at White Pigeon
Lakeshore at St. Joseph
Benton Harbor 34, Dowagiac 0
South Haven at Berrien Springs
