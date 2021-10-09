Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Oct. 8

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana for Oct. 8.

Indiana scores

NorthWood at Warsaw

Bowman Academy at South Bend Washington

Bremen at South Bend Riley

Caston at Winamac

Mishawaka Marian 24, Elkhart 19

Fairfield at Lakeland

Goshen at Plymouth

LaVille at North Judson

Michigan City at LaPorte

Mishawaka at Wawasee

Concord 40, Northridge 7

Penn at New Prairie

Pioneer at Culver

Rochester 56, North Miami 0

South Bend Adams at Jimtown

South Bend St. Joseph at Culver Academy

Tippecanoe Valley at Wabash

Triton at Knox

Valparaiso at Portage

West Central at Frontier

West Noble at Churubusco

Michigan Scores

Parchment at Coloma

Brandywine 12, Buchanan 6 (OT)

Edwardsburg 64, Otsego 8

Niles at Paw Paw

Cassopolis at White Pigeon

Lakeshore at St. Joseph

Benton Harbor 34, Dowagiac 0

South Haven at Berrien Springs

