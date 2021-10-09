Advertisement

Correa, Alvarez help Astros take 2-0 lead over Sox in ALDS

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate as they score on teammate Yuli...
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate as they score on teammate Yuli Gurriel's single during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox,Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa hit a two-run double during Houston’s five-run seventh inning, and the Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 9-4 for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.

Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs as the Astros moved within one win of their fifth straight appearance in the AL Championship Series.

Alex Bregman had two hits and scored twice, and Jose Altuve made a couple of big plays.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Sunday night in Chicago.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/8/2021 8:05:13 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Thursday the president of Barletta wanted to show his employees his appreciation in a big way.
Barletta Boat Company gives all employees checks, worth thousands
Metro Homicide investigation at Elwood Ave & N Johnson St
Metro Homicide investigating South Bend shooting, 15-year-old victim identified
Two missing Mishawaka girls have now been found according to police.
UPDATE: Mishawaka Police say two missing teenagers have now been located
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Charges filed against former priest for Catholic Diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend accused of child sexual abuse

Latest News

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame Football looks to get JD Bertrand and Kyle Hamilton some breaks
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Oct. 8
Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame Football works on adjusting running game
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Here come the Irish: Virginia Tech prepares for Notre Dame