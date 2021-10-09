Breast cancer walk honors survivors, draws big crowd

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Women and men don’t have to fight alone!

Hundreds of people gathered for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday morning at Mishawaka’s Central Park.

The goal is to unite communities to honor those affected by the disease.

Jamie Miller, with the American Cancer Society, said they raised over $80,000 this year.

Miller said the community’s support has been phenomenal.

“This is our annual breast cancer walk, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, that brings the community together to support survivors; to passionately fight against breast cancer; and to raise funds for our breakthrough research and patient support programs,” said Senior Development Manager with the American Cancer Society, Jamie Miller.

Marian High School students who are on the science research team were also in attendance.

The Washington High School cheerleading team also stopped by to cheer on walkers.

Organizers said they plan to have the walk again next year.

