3rd Annual Menkes March remembers South Bend’s Nolan Zent

Members of his family and those who supported him held a walk in his memory at Four Winds Field...
By Jack Springgate
Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -People in South Bend are remembering Nolan Zent, who passed away in February of 2020 to Menkes Disease just before turning two years old.

Zent battled the rare genetic disease from the day he was born.

Unfortunately, the illness has no cure.

They’re using the walk to raise funds for A Rosie Place for Children.

“It means so much to see the love and support from family, friends, and community. So many people here we’ve never met before, and this means a lot to know that there are people out there that have your back and give money to such a wonderful cause as well,” said Nolan’s Father Dr. Stephen Zent.

A Rosie Place for Children is the only hospital in the Hoosier State designed to care for medically fragile children. It’s located in South Bend.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

