2nd Chance: JJ

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet JJ!

JJ is a 3-year-old pointer mix.

He knows how to sit and lay down.

He’s very calm, loves people, loves to be a lap dog, and get as many belly rubs as he can possibly get.

He’s not big on dog treats, or Nylabones.

He loves chew bones and summer sausage.

If you want to adopt JJ or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

