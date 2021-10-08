Westville man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested a Westville man who’s allegedly responsible for a number of catalytic converter thefts in Elkhart County.

49-year-old James Schram is now in custody. Police found him while trying to make a traffic stop on October 2nd.

Instead of stopping, Schram led police on a car chase down Nappannee Street, ending at St. Vincent Cemetery.

A cut catalytic converter and tools were found inside Schram’s car.

Police are still looking for other catalytic convertor theft suspects, so if you know anything, let police know.

