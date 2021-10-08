Advertisement

Warmer Weekend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - VERY WARM SUNDAY! Like we’ve been saying all week, Sunday (and even Monday) look very warm. The record is 85 set in 1905 and 1913, but we should fall just short of that. Most of the weekend will also be dry...slight chance of a shower tonight and Saturday night, but most of the daylight hours will be dry. Slowly cooling down next week with 2 or 3 chances for rain showers...

Tonight: Showers quickly tapering off early this evening...then just partly cloudy and mild the rest of the night. Low: 60, Wind: S 3-6

Saturday: Slight chance of a shower, but most of us stay dry and partly sunny. High: 78, Wind: S 5-10

Saturday night: Variably cloudy...maybe a shower in spots. Low: 64

Sunday: Partly sunny and quite warm. High: 82

