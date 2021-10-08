UPDATE: Mishawaka Police say two missing teenagers have now been located

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teenagers reported missing out of Mishawaka have now been found, according to Mishawaka Police.

A Silver Alert was declared last week for 14-year-old Lilli Davis and 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee. Mishawaka police tell 16 News Now that Davis was found in South Bend Thursday morning, and Taulbee was located in Noble County Thursday evening.

