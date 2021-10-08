Advertisement

UPDATE: Mishawaka Police say two missing teenagers have now been located

Two missing Mishawaka girls have now been found according to police.
Two missing Mishawaka girls have now been found according to police.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teenagers reported missing out of Mishawaka have now been found, according to Mishawaka Police.

A Silver Alert was declared last week for 14-year-old Lilli Davis and 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee. Mishawaka police tell 16 News Now that Davis was found in South Bend Thursday morning, and Taulbee was located in Noble County Thursday evening.

