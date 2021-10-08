UPDATE: Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video from violence over weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Around 4:30 am this past Sunday, police officers downtown responded to shots fired in the area.

Now, footage has been released and law enforcement is asking witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

“There were so many people out there, which means that we have lots of people that were witnesses, whether they heard something or saw something, it’s really important that if you heard or saw anything that you speak out,” says Sergeant Kayla Miller, South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau and Michiana Crime Stoppers Coordinator.

Law enforcement aren’t the only ones asking people to speak up if they know anything. Business owners want this violence to be put to rest as well.

“As a business owner, we’re already stressed out with Covid, the last couple of years. We don’t need this kind of, you know, again,” says David Meredith, a Co-Owner at Woochi Japanese Fusion Restaurant.

Multiple owners and employees in the area tell us that loitering is becoming way too typical outside of their restaurants late at night, and some have even had to start closing early.

“There’s like, I mean, nothing we can do about it, so it’s just something horrible,” says Meredith.

“Bullets don’t have names on them so when it leaves that gun and it goes somewhere, you have no idea where it’s going. So yes, there should be concern. But again, that concern should fuel us working together,” says Miller.

Sergeant Miller tells us that If you have any information, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers or the South Bend Police Investigative Bureau.

Michiana Crime Stoppers- 1-800-342-STOP, or (574) 288-STOP.

Email: crimestoppers@southbendin.gov

South Bend Police Investigative Bureau- 574-235-9201

